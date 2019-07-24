Producer and songwriter A1 Bentley has always walked to the beat of his own drum when it comes to style, but his latest look has stopped a few fans in their tracks. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has collaborated with artists like Chris Brown, Usher, Justine Skye, Omarion, Yung Berg, August Alsina, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, and Jeremih. Many of his tracks have been radio hits, but as of late, A1 is more known for his reality television beefs and marriage troubles.

A1 has often caught flack for his painted nails, his blonde dreads, or the eccentric clothes he wears, but his latest look went viral. He shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a green coat with a fur collar, long blond bangs, and large, jeweled sunglasses. "Elton John," he wrote in the caption. This attracted swarms of people who accused the reality star of being gay while others shamed him.

Meanwhile, there will certainly be drama centered around A1's marriage as there have been rumors that he and estranged wife Lyrica Anderson have broken up. A1 previously suggested that Lyrica has moved on to Floyd Mayweather, while others state that A1 was carrying on an affair with Instagram model Summer Bunni, the woman who reportedly was the cause of Cardi B's brief split from Offset.