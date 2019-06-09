We last reported on Erica Dixon being pregnant with twins in one of our recaps to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's eight season. You may find this recap here. And for now, Dixon is adamant about keeping the identity of the twins' father as surveyed in the related episode. Although speculations swirled and chatter led many to believe the potential baby father was Rotimi, the actor denied the claims. Since then, Erica Dixon has remained tight-lipped about it all, but the latter has not stopped her from documenting her pregnancy journey. The starlet gave birth to the twins back in May and announced the twin sisters' arrival via an artsy Instagram post.

Recently, the reality television star gave away her daughters' name along with an adorable photo of their faces. The photo of the twin girls was captioned with the following: "This will probably be the only pic of them I post but here are my tiny tots fresh out the womb. I’ve been so busy with them and juggling everyday life that I realized I haven’t taken any new pics of them. Mamas babies #Embrii💜Eryss" The twin girls were due to stay in the hospital shortly after their birth for some regular check-ups, but it is great to see the two are doing great.

Congratulations, Erica Dixon!