One of the largest sex toy companies on the planet has inked a deal with Karlie Redd. Soon, any and everyone will be able to get a piece of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star as she will soon have her own line of sex toys. TMZ shared the exclusive news early Thursday morning as they stated the reality star received $300K from Doc Johnson in exchange for her becoming the company's brand ambassador.

That's not all, Karlie will also be selling molds of her goodies as she has recently taken the time out to get both her backside and her vagina cast. Sources from Doc Johnson shared with the publication that Karlie's molds will be sex toys called "strokers" and apparently they're as lifelike as one can get. This isn't the first time Karlie has partnered with the company as she has reportedly marketed some of its products in the past.

Karlie revealed on LHHATL that she is now a certified sexologist, so maybe this will be a way to rope in new clientele. The reality television personality is also working on a sex advice blog where she will not only help people with their intimacy issues in the bedroom, but push those Doc Johnson products that will set customers back around $70. The entire last season of LHHATL centered around Karlie's bedroom antics so it's not surprising that she's capitalizing off of the controversy. You can check out the NSFW photos of Karlie getting herself molded here.