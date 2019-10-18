He may not have been a central figure of the cast, but Sas DeLeon made multiple appearances on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. The 26-year-old is the son of Karen "KK" King and brother of Scrapp DeLeon; family members who are more permanent fixtures on the show. Scrapp was known for his stint in prison as well as his relationships with Tommie Lee and Moniece Slaughter. On the series, Sas's connection to Scrapp was the foundation on his inclusion, but off-camera, he's made headlines for running into some trouble.

In 2016, Sas, real name Lyndon Smith, was at a mansion party in Scottsdale, Arizona when gunfire rang out and he was shot in the head. Then in 2018, police put out a report that Sas was the witness to a murder and they were searching for him, according to Atlanta's WSB-TV. Even with the unfavorable occurrences, he endured over the last few years and shared that he was doing his best to hold things down while his brother was serving his time for his drug trafficking conviction.

The law caught up with Sas on Thursday as Atlanta's 11Alive Newsreports both he and another man named James Ruffin were arrested. The outlet states that the pair were taken into custody on charges of sex trafficking after they allegedly attempted to pimp out two teenage girls. Police have yet to share the exact age of the girls, but authorities have confirmed that they are under 18. It's alleged that Sas and Ruffin tried to traffic the girls out of state.

Ruffin reportedly faces a slew of additional charges including "pimping, trafficking, keeping a place of prostitution, interference with custody and violation of computer porn and child exploitation act." Check out a clip of Sas on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" below.