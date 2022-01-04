Jack Harlow is getting his own day. In a recent Instagram post, the rapper shared a photo of a framed letter from Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announcing that Dec. 18th, 2021 will now be recognized as “Jack Harlow Day”.

“For answering, once and for all, that what’s poppin’ in Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big, but doesn’t forget the “home” in hometown or homegrown,” the letter reads.

The announcement comes after Harlow teamed up with KFC parent company Yum! Brands to donate $250K to the American Red Cross to help Kentucky’s tornado relief efforts. In the last month, more than 70 people were killed and 100 missing when a tornado ravaged the western Kentucky community. Kentucky’s governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and the National Guard was called to help assist with the relief efforts.

Harlow has always proudly repped his city and continues to find ways to give back to his community. Back in October, he announced that he would be donating to five local organizations, including AMPED, the Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, Louisville Urban League, and Metro United Way. “Growing up in Louisville, all I ever fantasized about was shining a light on the city. I would hear my favorite rappers talk about where they were from in songs and I felt this urge to let the world know about us too,” Harlow wrote on his IG announcement.

Since the announcement, he has kicked off the start of his five-night sold-out No Place Like Home tour.









