According to WGNO, rapper Yung Bulldog is wanted after a shooting involving his stepfather on the night of June 26.

This past Saturday, at roughly 10:30 PM, St. Gabriel officers had gone to the apartment complex in Iberville Parish to discover the victim, Brown, with a pair of bullet wounds. Although he is expected to survive the incident, the man has accused his stepson, Jyvariel Harvey of the shooting.

On the same Saturday, the rapper shared a photo of himself on Instagram with a caption reading "TOUCHDOWN TO CAUSE HELL !! #90sBaby4L IM BACK !"

With his biggest song to date only having been released this past November, fans and followers seem eager for more throughout his comment section, with one suggesting to "Stay home gangsta make music".

Five years ago, the rapper was also charged with second-degree murder following the death of a man named Kermit Jackson in Geismar. At that time, he'd already been arrested nine times due to several drug-related charges.

