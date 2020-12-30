On January 3, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was supposed to be sworn in. The 41-year-old Republican defeated his opponent, Lance Harris, in a Louisiana election earlier this month, but less than a week before officially taking office, Letlow reportedly passed away from complications related to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Congressman-elect revealed that he tested positive on December 18, and one week ago, Letlow expressed gratitude to those who sent him kind words as he battled coronavirus. "Thank you for the continued outpouring of prayers and support for my family and me," he tweeted on December 21. "I am currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital by a wonderful team of doctors and nurses. I am confident that with their help that I will be on the mend soon."

Lousiana Governor John Bel Edwards plans to honor Letlow by flying flags at half-staff. The late elected Congressman's spokesperson, Andrew Bautsch, issued a statement about Letlow's death. "The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

Supporters and friends of Letlow have expressed their grief over his passing while others have pointed out that he campaigned and celebrated his victory without masks and social distancing. We offer our sincerest condolences to his loved ones. Check out a few mixed reactions below.

[via][via][via]