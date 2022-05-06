One of the biggest sneaker brands in the entire world is none other than Nike. As for the fashion world, it can be said that Louis Vuitton is probably the most recognizable brand out there. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that these two would want to team up on a sneaker collab. They already released LV Nike Air Force 1s a few months ago via auction, and now, it looks like they are back with more models for select clients.

According to @mattd74 on Instagram, both brands have unleashed nine new Air Force 1 colorways. These shoes include three multi-color options, as well as some two-toned models that come in red, blue, and green. From there, we have some more basic black and white offerings. As you can tell from the post below, these shoes are only being sold to clients who have been contacted by Louis Vuitton, directly.

Per reports, this collab is supposed to contain 21 new colorways, although we are clearly missing 12 of them. As for the official release dates and prices, there is still a lot that is unknown. Having said that, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.



