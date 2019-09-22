Video game developer and eSports tournament organizer Riot Games announced a groundbreaking partnership with French fashion house Louis Vuitton for the upcoming League of Legends World Championship 2019. The fashion brand will be impacting “the look, feel, and prestige” of the event. They’ve created a unique travel case to hold the Summoner’s Cup that will be awarded during the event.

Naz Aletaha, Head of Global Esports Partnerships at Riot Games said in a statement about the move, “We are honored to have Louis Vuitton as an official partner with designs to impact the look, feel, and prestige of our most prominent League of Legends event. This is a historic partnership that speaks to the impact Riot Games and League of Legends has had on the industry over the past nine esports seasons. We welcome the LV brand to our sport and we are eager to share the entire scope of the partnership in the months ahead, in particular on November 10 when the Summoner’s Cup is awarded in Paris.”

Similarly, Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton added, “The League of Legends World Championship is not only the climax of the tournament: it’s where the world of sports and entertainment come together in celebration of new legends to be born. Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world’s most coveted trophies, and here we are today, alongside the Summoner’s Cup. We are thrilled to be part of such an iconic event.”

The League of Legends World Championship 2019 will begin on October 2nd.