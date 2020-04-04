Louis C.K. released a surprise comedy special, Saturday, titled Sincerely Louis CK that is available on his website for $7.99.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

C.K. announced the special in a press release, citing the ability to use laughter as a coping mechanism during times of stress as the main reason for the release timing.

“I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world,” he said in the press release. “One kind needs to laugh when things get shitty. In fact, the shittier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face.

“These people believe it’s no coincidence that human beings have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies, through the most difficult of times And that we are the only species, besides ladybugs, Who laugh at life.”

C.K. goes on to invite anyone "who need to laugh" to stream the special. "For those of you that can’t laugh right now I just wish you all the peace you can grab in this shitty shitty time," he concludes.

Sincerely Louis CK is the first special released by the comedian since facing a series of sexual misconduct allegations in 2017.

[Via]