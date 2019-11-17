After Louis CK was canceled following his sexual misconduct allegations where he masturbated in front of a group of women without their consent, the comedian dipped from the radar for a bit before slowly acquiring certain gigs that people shook their heads at. Louis was booked to perform at Toronto's comedy-club Yuk Yuk and the owner, Mark Breslin, said he made the decision since the women gave him consent to masturbate in front of them.



Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Mark's bold words were posted on The Canadian Jewish News prompting one of the victims to come forward and make it very, very clear that there was no consent. “Contrary to Breslin’s accounting, what C.K. did was not done with consent. We never agreed nor asked him to take all his clothes off and masturbate to completion in front of us. But it didn’t matter because the exciting part for him was the fear on our faces,” Julia wrote. “Just as it must be very exciting for Breslin to be one of the only comedy clubs to book Louis C.K. and write about it in the Canadian Jewish News.”

Mark made it clear that his club pulled in major money from Louis CK's appearance, concluding that “a lot of people" felt Louis was treated unfairly following his controversy and the comedian's grandparents were Jewish. “I felt even better about my decision to book him," Mark wrote.

“Since Breslin seems to take pride in his Judaism, he should know that four of the five women from the Times article are Jewish," Julia added in her response. "The author’s attempt to convince himself and the Jewish community of the validity of supporting C.K. by saying he is part Jewish is shameful."