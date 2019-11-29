Louis C.K. always goes far with his comedy, and it seems he just takes it further every time. At a Thanksgiving night performance in Tel Aviv, Israel, Louis told the crowd, "I’d rather be in Auschwitz than New York City.” Auschwitz, the World War II concentration camp, is a place of total horror and pain, especially for that community. C.K. then adds, "I mean now, not when it was open.” According to Page Six, the audience responded with "startled laughter" and "applause."



Louis C.K. has been in hot water and his reputation has suffered due to him masturbating in front of women without their consent. C.K. is on an international tour as an effort to repair the damage done to his career from the public revelations of the sexual misconduct. While the comedian's paternal grandfather was Jewish, his Auschwitz comment (to an Israeli audience) is now getting worldwide attention. At the same show, he even brought up his deviant behavior with women saying, "if they say ‘yes,’ then still don’t do it, because it’s not popular." Louis has joked about the misconduct before and was met with criticism.

Louis is due to perform in Slovakia and Hungary, as well as New Orleans, Houston, Akron, Ohio and Detroit.



