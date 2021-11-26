Louie Ray Taps Dave East For A Feature On “Today”

To help his fans celebrate the holiday season, Louie Ray linked up with Dave East to share a new single, “Today.” The two-minute and 16-second long track sees the two trade verses about dropping off endless new releases and cheating on exes, carrying themselves with undeniably braggadocious energy over the intense beat.

“I went from selling medicine to making what you doctor make,” East spits on his verse, while Ray shares lyrics about letting his “bitch” run away if she wants to go.

“OUT RITE NOW .. HAPPY HOLIDAYS WORLD. REPOST THIS AN TAG @daveast NEWYORK X MICHIGAN” Louie captioned a recent Instagram post, promoting “Today.” The comment section is full of flame emojis and other praise for the new release. “N*ggas been waiting for this since the vlog got damn,” one person wrote, showing their obvious anticipation.

If you’re enjoying “Today,” check out Louie’s other projects from this year – January’s 24-track Still Grinding 3 (Re-Lit) and June’s 14-track Still Unsigned.

Quotable Lyrics:

It’s some money on the floor, I know the way

Okay, I might catch an Uber to the pave, don’t wanna wait

If my bitch wanna leave, I might let her run away

I’m droppin’ OC, getting head along the way