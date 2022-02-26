Loui Spits Quick Rhymes On "Get In Get Out" Featuring Dream Doll

In the past, Loui has collaborated with the likes of Saweetie on "Talkin' Bout," Lil Jay on "Shake Dat," and YungManny and YK Osiris on "Her Peace." Now, the recording artist has linked up with Dream Doll for a fast-paced new track called "Get In Get Out," that finds both rappers trading braggadocious bars.

In the accompanying music video, we see Loui layered up in an all-white fit and a light blue puffer jacket before the vibe changes and his dark side takes over. The female rap force, for her part, opted to show off her curves in a plunging black and red bodysuit.

Dream received plenty of love for her work on the track. "Her new flow/tone I been loving," one YouTube user wrote in the music video's comment section. "She'll be all over Billboard, her time coming." Others added, "Okay, 2022 is Dream's year. She's killing every track she's on," and "Dream just earing these dudes up on they own tracks."

Stream "Get In Get Out" and check out our weekly round-up of Fire Emoji-worthy other new releases here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Married to the money, yeah I guess I'm taken

Walk into the club you know what they playin' (Dream)