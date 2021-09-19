Loui & Shordie Shordie Connect On "Don't Play"

Atlanta rapper Loui has been slowly buzzing this year. Singles like "Shake That" gained an organic momentum that's made his infectious sound spread across America. However, it's the recent string of releases that followed projects like Wass Goin and Sincere that has fans absolutely ecstatic for what he has in store. Just a few months back, he appeared on Saweetie's surprise project, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 on the song, "Talkin' 'Bout."

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single titled, "Don't Play" ft. Shordie Shordie. July Da Producer handles the smooth production while Shordie Shordie and Loui go through the motions of wanting their old thing back.

Earlier this year, Shordie Shordie teamed up with Murda Beatz for their joint project, Memory Lane.

Quotable Lyrics

Pull out my phone, go viral

I drive it, I get admires

Said what I said, I'm into you

You into fuckin' with liars