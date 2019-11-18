mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LouGotCash Shares "Love Ain't Real" Project

Milca P.
November 18, 2019 02:55
Love Ain't Real
LouGotCash

LouGotCash debuts new project.


LouGotCash has returned to share his Love Ain't Real album, his second full-length outing under the Republic Records umbrella. On it, the Queens-bred rapper recruit the talents of A Boogie WIt Da Hoodie, Kash Doll, Coe Lreay and Ar'mon & Trey over the span of 11 tracks.

The project capitalizes on the momentum gained by Lou in recent times as he floats off the strength of his "Make 10" breakout and continues to make his rounds on the work of his peers. Characterized by melody-driven offerings, Lou finds himself as a welcome voice in today's current landscape and makes a case for his spot on Love Ain't Real.

Listen below.

