Lou Williams will go down as one of the best six-mans in NBA history. The man is an absolute scoring machine while coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers. With him on the roster, the Clippers are a loaded team that have a phenomenal shot at making it all the way to the NBA Finals. Throughout his career, Williams has won three sixth man of the year awards and continues to impress fans with his abilities as a role player.

Last night, Williams scored 22 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons. According to TMZ, Williams was talking to a reporter after the game where he was asked about his newborn son's unique name. As it turns out, the child's name is Syx which, believe it or not, is an homage to his abilities as a sixth man.

"I always said if I had a son I was going to give him a unique name," Williams explained. "Nothing was coming to me, so I just said, 'You know what, I'm going to name him Syx, spell it a little different' and we just had some fun with it."

His child was born on Tuesday and as Williams explained, he will be playing basketball as soon as humanly possible. Needless to say, basketball is in his blood.