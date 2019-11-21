Kobe Bryant has always been one of the most competitive NBA players of all-time. The man absolutely hates losing and the way he conducted himself on the court is a testament to that. Bryant went on to win five NBA Championships in his but unfortunately, his last few seasons were marred by a lackluster team that consistently got blown out.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Kobe's former teammate Lou Williams was on a podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes where he talked about Bryant's competitive edge. Williams even divulged one particular story where Bryant was so mad, he told the entire team to take a metaphorical seat.

Harry How/Getty Images

“[Kobe Bryant] is going to be mad at me for this but we got blown out in Portland and he came in the locker room and he said: ‘From now on, every time down the court, I touch the ball. Y’all are going to learn what it’s like to play with Kobe Bean … Bryant,’” Williams said. “We had just gotten the s*** kicked out of us and Kobe wasn’t going for it.”

Bryant was known as a ball-dominant player who would shoot way more than he probably ever should have. With that being said, it's easy to see why Williams would say Kobe wouldn't appreciate the story. Either way, it seems pretty on-brand considering everything we know.