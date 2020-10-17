After a disappointing end to the Los Angeles Clippers' season, there have been numerous reports about the team's locker room chemistry and how some of the team's mainstays felt about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's special treatment compared to the rest of the team. In fact, The Athletic's Jovan Buha recently reported on some of the happening's inside of the Clippers locker room, noting that players like Lou Williams were actually quite upset at how everything had gone down.

"Players like Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams—Clippers bedrocks before the arrival of Leonard and George—bristled when Leonard was permitted to take games off to manage his body and to live in San Diego, which often led to him being late for team flights," Buha wrote.

Williams didn't quite appreciate this recent report as he took to Bleacher Report's Instagram comments to call out Buha for his reporting. "Dawg, I don't even know what bristle mean. Lol @jovanbuha where y'all get that from. Out ya source."

It's not surprising to see Williams deny the report as many Clippers stories have been shot down by the players over the course of the last few months. Among them was the report stating that Patrick Beverley was disrespectful to Michele Roberts of NBPA.

Either way, this isn't a good look for the Clippers, who will need to find some chemistry if they want a shot at the title next season.