Lou Williams has always been heralded as one of the best bench players in the entire NBA. His numerous sixth-man of the year awards tell the tale of a player who is a natural scorer that comes off the bench and gives his team the goods on a nightly basis. Throughout his career, Williams has been all around the league, and as he gets up there in age, he continues to be a journeyman. Last season, Williams started the season with the Los Angeles Clippers although he was eventually dealt to the Atlanta Hawks.

During his time with the Hawks last year, Williams was able to experience a deep run in the playoffs as Atlanta went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Over the last few days, Williams' future has been up in the air as he is a free agent. Today, however, the scorer got some clarity on his situation.

Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Williams has just signed a brand new deal with the Atlanta Hawks which is good for one year and will be worth $5 million. This is a great deal for both sides, and when it comes to the Hawks, they will be able to keep their depth intact heading into next year.

The Hawks are a team with tremendous upside, and with Williams on the roster, they will maintain that veteran presence that is so crucial when teams start to get hot.

