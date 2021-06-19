Terance Mann's heroics on Friday night helped propel the Los Angeles Clippers to their first-ever Western Conference Finals. The team was down 25 points to the Utah Jazz at one point during the contest and while many thought this would be an insurmountable lead, the Clippers proved everyone wrong, as Mann scored a whopping 39 points, while only missing six shots total.

Following the game, Mann credited Lou Williams with his performance, as Williams was his mentor in Los Angeles. Now, Williams is on the Atlanta Hawks although Mann still felt that it was necessary to show some love.

"It's bittersweet. Lou Will is my vet," Mann explained via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. "He taught me how to be a pro, how to approach the game, how to have the right mentality during the game, good or bad. He always picked me up if things were going bad. It's tough having him gone."

Mann eventually took to Instagram where he celebrated the big win, and in true Lou Will fashion, he was right there to congratulate his man as he commented "Proud of you champ!" Williams is going through a similar battle as Mann, as the Hawks are now headed to a Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

As for Mann, he and his teammates will now get to face the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals, and this is sure to be a wonderful match.

