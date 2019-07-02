Lou Phelps, Tony Stone & Kaytranada Link For "Cinnamon Toast"

Lou Phelps and his brother Kaytranada can do wrong and they're back to prove the latter with the likes of Tony Stone. The trio is here with "Cinnamon Toast" a bumpin' beat about a sweet ting that's grabbed the attention of both Tony and Lou.

“I got a FaceTime call when I was laying by the beach in Hawaii, it was Tony Stone, and he was showing me cinnamon toast,” Lou told Billboard. “Shit was so hard I had to write my verse then and there, [it] turned out to be a masterpiece — big ups to the brother Kaytra for the beat."

We think it's safe to say the song is a standalone single but we can only hope it's yet another beginning for more collaborations had by the trio.

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty so sweet like agave

I be getting bread in Hawaii

I be getting head in Hawaii

Losing my mind like Kanye