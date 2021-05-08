Lou Phelps Gets Raunchy With New Single "Supersexe Freestyle"

Montreal's rap scene has been having a huge moment right now as numerous artists are showcasing just how talented the city truly is. With Kaytranada winning Grammy's for his production, it's no surprise that the other artists in the city are elevating to new levels. Lou Phelps, the brother of Kaytranada, has been having himself a huge come up and he continues to build on his sound with each new release.

Recently, he came out with a brand new track called "Supersexe Freestyle" and it is full of sexual innuendo and clever lines. As always, Phelps' flows are playful throughout the track all while the production has a boppy electronic feel. With a catchy hook bringing the track together, this is yet another solid effort from the Montreal artist who continues to make the city proud.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta get Lou out yo mouth

Gotta get Lou out yo cranium

Unless you giving Lou mouth

Bay giving crazy cranium