mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lou Phelps Gets Raunchy With New Single "Supersexe Freestyle"

Alexander Cole
May 08, 2021 14:05
68 Views
01
0
Image via Lou PhelpsImage via Lou Phelps
Image via Lou Phelps

Supersexe Freestyle
Lou Phelps

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lou Phelps has one thing on his mind on "Supersexe Freestyle."


Montreal's rap scene has been having a huge moment right now as numerous artists are showcasing just how talented the city truly is. With Kaytranada winning Grammy's for his production, it's no surprise that the other artists in the city are elevating to new levels. Lou Phelps, the brother of Kaytranada, has been having himself a huge come up and he continues to build on his sound with each new release. 

Recently, he came out with a brand new track called "Supersexe Freestyle" and it is full of sexual innuendo and clever lines. As always, Phelps' flows are playful throughout the track all while the production has a boppy electronic feel. With a catchy hook bringing the track together, this is yet another solid effort from the Montreal artist who continues to make the city proud.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta get Lou out yo mouth
Gotta get Lou out yo cranium
Unless you giving Lou mouth
Bay giving crazy cranium

Lou Phelps Supersexe Freestyle new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lou Phelps Gets Raunchy With New Single "Supersexe Freestyle"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject