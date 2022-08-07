Lou Phelps Drops Vibey "Touché"

Lou Phelps has been on a roll recently. In April, the Montreal-based rapper dropped "Oh Really," a single with Kiefer, Guapdad 4000, and Joyce Wrice. Just over a week ago, he released "Here We Go," a swaggering, low-key track.

Now, Phelps has given us Touché, a three-song EP. It's first track, "Touché," is an electric piano-backed song with Phelps delivering catchy verses. Phelps' brother, Kaytranada, helps out on production on "Greatest," which has the producer's signature touch with a bit of grit. The EP finishes with "Here We Go."

The EP's production has influences of jazz and funk. Phelps' smooth delivery nestles in perfectly with the instrumentals. Phelps spoke to Complex Canada about the project, saying, "This EP is an introduction to a new chapter of music I’m exploring. I did something that sounds different to my ear but that still felt natural. These three songs display my confidence on the bars, production is amazing, and flows fill the pocket perfectly. I think it’s a nice set up for whatever is coming next in my career and I look forward to sharing all the other joints I have tucked as well."

With Touché, Phelps has certainly made us excited for whatever comes next. Check out the project below.

Tracklist:

1. Touché

2. Greatest

3. Here We Go