Lou Phelps & Kaytranada Link Up With Problem For "Nike Shoe Box 2.0"

Brotherly duo Lou Phelps and Kaytranada have been darlings of the Montreal music scene for quite some time now, and whenever they link up for some new music, fans rush to their favorite streaming services, as they know some quality is upon them. Back in October, the two dropped a dope single called "Nike Shoe Box" which featured high-energy raps and some of Kaytranada's smoothest production yet. Now, the two are back with "Nike Shoe Box 2.0" which just so happens to feature the likes of Problem.

This latest version of the song features a similar rapping style as the lyrics are braggadocios and playful. As for the production, Kaytranada brings about his electronic sensibilities, while also incorporating some sampled vocals that add a ton of depth to the feel of the track.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everyday's a gamble homeboy what your eyes like

Do yourself a mill and still not play your cards right

Real life kept these bars tight, been the boss type