Lotto Savage Is In Full Control On His HNHH Freestyle

After taking a week off, we're back with a new instalment in our freestyle series. Slaughter Gang member, Lotto Savage, came through to give us two minutes of head-nodding gold. After attracting attention with his stellar feature on the song, "Dirty K", off of 21 Savage's 2015 mixtape, Slaughter King, built a name for himself as one of the hardest rappers on the streets of Atlanta. Although Lotto Savage only took his first stabs at rapping shortly before the release of "Dirty K" - after feeling inspired by his friend, 21's hustle - he quickly honed his ability to craft punchy and catchy songs.

On his HNHH freestyle, he sheds the aggression that usually saturates his tracks and opts for a laidback, levelled flow. He floats with the confidence and control of a veteran. When he returns to the hook that opened up his freestyle, a smirk appears on his face, as if it just dawned on him how great of a pocket he found and how seamlessly he managed to stuff it with bars.

Quotable Lyrics

No pressure, can't fade me

Took some time, but we made it

Do the dab, motor racing

You ain't winning cause you lazy

Check out our 2016 interview with Lotto Savage here.