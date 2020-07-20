Lotto Savage & Lil Keed Drop Off "Out The Van"

It's been over a year since Lotto Savage released his last project, Georgia Lottery but he hasn't been entirely quiet. He dropped off a few new songs over the months but people have been waiting for a new body of work. Though no project has been announced as of yet, he did come through with a brand new banger today alongside Lil Keed titled, "Out The Van." The heavy bass bangs through the hypnotizing flutes while Lotto and Keed come through with that trap talk. "Trap out the van, trap out the spot/ If I see an opp, you know I'm gon' pop,' Savage raps.

Lil Keed's been keeping busy throughout the year. Along with dropping guest verses, he teamed up with Lil Yachty and Zaytoven for their joint project, A-Team earlier this year.

Quotable Lyrics

Sack on his head, get 'em gone

We get the drop, pullin' up to your home

Take a whole brick, we gon' bust that

Glock on my hip, no clutchin', I'mma up that

Pyrex pot on the stove, cookin' up crack

Play with Lil Keed, I swear I'mma up that