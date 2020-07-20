mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lotto Savage & Lil Keed Drop Off "Out The Van"

Aron A.
July 20, 2020 18:15
Lotto Savage and Lil Keed come through with a banger.


It's been over a year since Lotto Savage released his last project, Georgia Lottery but he hasn't been entirely quiet. He dropped off a few new songs over the months but people have been waiting for a new body of work. Though no project has been announced as of yet, he did come through with a brand new banger today alongside Lil Keed titled, "Out The Van." The heavy bass bangs through the hypnotizing flutes while Lotto and Keed come through with that trap talk. "Trap out the van, trap out the spot/ If I see an opp, you know I'm gon' pop,' Savage raps.

Lil Keed's been keeping busy throughout the year. Along with dropping guest verses, he teamed up with Lil Yachty and Zaytoven for their joint project, A-Team earlier this year.

Quotable Lyrics
Sack on his head, get 'em gone
We get the drop, pullin' up to your home
Take a whole brick, we gon' bust that
Glock on my hip, no clutchin', I'mma up that
Pyrex pot on the stove, cookin' up crack
Play with Lil Keed, I swear I'mma up that

