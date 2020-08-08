mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lotto Boyzz & Kamille Join Forces On "Miss Jagger"

Aron A.
August 08, 2020 16:57
Miss Jagger
Lotto Boyzz Feat. Kamille

Lotto Boyzz & Kamille deliver a vibrant new single with "Miss Jagger."


Lotto Boyzz have delivered certified summer anthems for the past few years. Even though this summer has been pretty much canceled, they're still sliding through with new music to secure another anthem for 2020. Mind you, they've been rolling out new singles over the past few months including their hit "+44."

As fans eagerly await for a new project, they've come through with a brand new single alongside UK singer Kamille. "Miss Jagger" is a colorful and vibrant afro-pop anthem that would surely have every nightclub in the UK on smash, if there wasn't coronavirus running around outside.

Their new single follows the release of their Daily Duppy freestyle that dropped in April. Perhaps a new album is on the way? We'll keep you posted. Check their new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
They can't go against you
Every step you take is like two
And I hope all your dreams come true
Just have faith and you'll pull through

