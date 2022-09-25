In the hours since rapper LottaCash Desto was tragically killed in West Houston on Saturday (September 24) morning, police have provided more details surrounding the fatal triple shooting that took her life.

As we previously reported, the recording artist (who has previously worked with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert) was driving around in her silver Porsche SUV early yesterday when gunfire rang out around 2:40 AM resulting in Desto's death and the injury of two others. Police responded to the incident and found the luxury vehicle on the road with two women inside, both of whom had been shot multiple times.





The driver, Desto, was unfortunately pronounced dead on the scene. It's been noted that the unidentified passenger with her was transported to the hospital where they received treatment and are expected to recover.

Authorities uncovered a third victim nearby, also suffering from gunshot wounds. After receiving hospital treatment, he too is expected to survive.

"We don’t have any information about motive at this time. It could be road rage. It could have been robbery. We just don’t know, and we don’t have enough information at this time to make a determination," Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin told ABC13.

It's known that at least two guns were used in the triple shooting. Cops are said to be interviewing several witnesses at this time as they work to develop leads in hopes of arresting their two suspects.

RIP Desto.

