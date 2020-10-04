Loski Has Bars For Days In New "Daily Duppy Freestyle"

GRM Daily's Daily Duppy freestyle series has been gathering the best that the UK rap scene has to offer, pitting them against two different instrumentals to showcase their lyrical prowess.

The series has featured UK stars such as J Hus, Stormzy, Skepta, and Unknown T and today, Harlem Spartans member Loski joins that list.

Loski, who had Drake pull up to his first headline show and was even credited as an inspiration for his album Scorpion, wastes no time in getting too the point, spitting "bronem slap out, dem man best tap out, none of us don't call truce/I heard their ting's chunky, we get dumpy, fat like Majin Buu."

Check out Loski's debut on Daily Duppy below and sound off in the comments. His Daily Duppy freestyle is also available on all streaming services now.

Quotable Lyrics

Bare free smoke, can't f*ck Sharni cause the girl might boast

'016, used to jeet and toast then go back ends, see how big man flow

Me and A in O had Chatham on ropes, of course it's sold

Missed my mom and she didn't know, f*ck it, man'll just facetime hoes

I'm tryna better myself

You got bun, better better himself

Lost bro first time he took an L

I don't wear Gucci, it look better on girls



