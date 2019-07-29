Well-known producer and DJ Ras G died today according to several sources. The Los Angeles musician was affiliated with the Brainfeeder label and Flying Lotus, who have both spoken out about his untimely passing. There is not yet a cause of death known. He came through with spacey, out-of-this-world instrumentals that would end up being used by folks like Thundercat, Open Mike Eagle, and FlyLo.

As reported by Pitchfork, Ras G was one of the best at finding rare samples to use in his mixes, crafting phenomenal soundscapes with any resources that he came across. The 39-year-old is remembered by his peers today.

Speaking on the death of his friend, Flying Lotus said: "Ras_G has left the planet, far beyond the galaxy. Show us the way to the cosmos my friend. I will love you forever. Thank you for your time on earth." Brainfeeder chimed in with their own message. "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to one of our brothers, Gregory Shorter, otherwise know as RAS G," they wrote. "We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. One of the founding members of Brainfeeder and one of the most important figures in the Los Angeles Beat Scene. Rest In Peace G. We love you."

Rest in peace to Ras G.