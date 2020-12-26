As reported by ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers have started to engage in contract extension talks with Dennis Schroder. The guard impressed during the Lakers season opener versus their town rivals, the Clippers. Although the Lakers lost that game, Schroder nearly earned himself a triple-double with 14 points, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds. His production is a boost over Danny Green, who was traded to acquire Schroder along with a 2021 first-round draft pick.

Before the season started, the Lakers offered Schroder a contract extension that would place him at two years and $33.4 million. However, Schroder declined the extension at the time because he could sign for more money in the spring. He enters the final year of his contract this season, and is eligible to extend that deal for $83 million over four years starting in February. ESPN reports that losing Schroder in free agency would leave the Lakers limited in replacing him, due to salary concerns.



Schroder has made it to the playoffs six times in his seven NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City. Last season, with the Thunder, he averaged 18.9 points, four assists, four rebounds, and roughly a 38.5% 3-point shooting rate.