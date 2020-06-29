One of the teams that is expected to push for a championship in the upcoming NBA restart, the Los Angeles Lakers have just made a huge new signing to bolster their offense.

After many rumors that this was in the works, the squad is reported to have signed swingman J.R. Smith for a rest-of-the-season contract. This effectively reunites him with LeBron James, who he played with in Cleveland.

The news was broken by Marc Stein of The New York Times.

"The Lakers, league sources say, are expected to finalize a rest-of-the-season contract with J.R. Smith before Tuesday's 11:59 PM ET closure of the NBA's transaction window," he wrote on Twitter.

With rosters due on Wednesday for the official reset, this is a timely move for the Lakers to make, placing them even further ahead of the competition as Smith is a proven shooter who can create his own opportunities on offense as well. He should be a great addition to the team, playing off the bench while LeBron is resting.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Do you think this gives the Lakers even more of a chance to secure a ring in the offseason of will this end up being a mistake? Let us know in the comments.