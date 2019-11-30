The Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll. Lebron James and Anthony Davis are easily the best duo in basketball right now, leading the Lakers to a league-best 17-2 record. The Lakers won their 10th consecutive game by crushing the Washington Wizards on Friday night 125-103. According to ESPN, it's the first time the Lakers have won this many consecutive games since getting 11 straight from mid-November to mid-December of the 2009-10 season. "Obviously, this is a historic franchise; they have done so many great things," stated Davis to press after the victory. Davis logged 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 27 minutes. Neither he nor James played in the 4th quarter. "To be a part of a franchise like this is definitely amazing," Davis continued. "I just want to leave my mark here and just keep it going. Obviously, our goal is to add another banner here. It's something we feel like we can do, and if we do that, to be a part of that would be nothing but great."

Although the Lakers are expected to make a playoff run, Lebron James is more concerned about the immediate future. "We have championship aspirations, but at the end of the day, that's not what's here right now," James said. "What's right now is our next opponent, and that's Dallas. And they're very good. And we want to continue to get better and better and have championship mindset every time we step on the floor. Playing at championship level, we have guys that have been there, who know what it takes, so that helps for sure. But we just want to continue to get better and continue the process. This is a big process, this is a long process, but we can never shortcut it. But we enjoy it along the way."