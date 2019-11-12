The Los Angeles Clippers will add another All-NBA forward to their lineup later this week as Paul George is officially set to make his season debut. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, PG will be suiting up for Thursday night's game against the Pelicans in New Orleans.

The Clippers will face off against the Rockets on Wednesday, so it remains to be seen which of the two back-to-back games Kawhi Leonard sits out due to "load management". If Leonard plays against Houston it's unlikely he'll join George on the floor in NOLA the following night, which means the two superstars may not get to team up until Saturday night's home game against the Atlanta Hawks.

According to ESPN, George had surgery on a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder this off-season, followed by surgery on a small labrum tear in his left shoulder. The 29-year old All Star ranked second in the league with 28 points per game last season to go along with 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and a league-best 2.2 steals per game. He'll get a chance to go up against his former team on November 18, as the Clippers host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center.

Even without the six-time All-Star in the lineup, the Clippers are off to a 7-3 start to the season.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images