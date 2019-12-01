Lori Loughlin was one of the many individuals busted in the college bribery scandal that had parents bribing school administrators big bucks to get their kids enrolled in prestigious schools. Felicity Huffman, another famous face in the case, already pleaded guilty and did her short time behind bars. Lori is subject to spending three years behind bars but before that time arrives her daughter Olivia Jade has reemerged from hiding in an effort to get back to her YouTube videos.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Olivia was cut from a number of endorsement deals following the reveal of the scandal and her latest video details how she's not legally allowed to discuss the case and how she sincerely misses her YouTube video career. "I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now," she said in the clip. "A part of me is like, should I come back to YouTube right now ‘cause it’s been so long and I actually really, really miss it, like, I genuinely miss filming."

She added: "This is the best I can do, and I want to move on with my life, not trying to be in a selfish way. Ah, it’s so hard because I’m not trying to like, make this about me or like how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this though I’m terrified to make this video and to come back."