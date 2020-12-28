It looks like the new year might be looking up for all of us, even privileged white women (and men) who commit bribery fraud in the name of their daughters' academic futures. Life is rather unfair–ain't it?

Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced to prison time, fined, and given community service this year, although many believe they were let-off-the-hook easily to begin with.

By now, we know that people of color are not treated fairly by the court of law, especially in comparison to their white counterparts when committing the same crime. LeBron James has been vocal about his discomfort with Loughlin's sentence and the fact that she was given the option to choose where she'd like to serve her sentence. Today, Lori Loughlin was officially released from prison, causing more of a stir on social media.

Earlier this month, the eldest daughter of the former Full House star, Olivia Jade, visited Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk to address the scandal for the first time since her parents went to prison. Her appearance has been criticized, even by Jada's mother, who recently made harsh comments about Olivia and white privilege.

Loughlin was released two days shy of her two-month sentence, and as luck (read: white privilege) would have it, just in time to ring in the new year.