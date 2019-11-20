The feds cracked down on a college admission scandal that involved several high-profile celebrities. Felicity Huffman was among them. She pleaded guilty and spent less than two weeks behind bars for the crimes. However, Lori Loughlin, another high-profile actress involved in the scandal, has previously suggested that she won't be found guilty at all. Despite her confidence, if she is found guilty, there's a good chance she'll be behind bars for a lot longer than Huffman.



On a recent episode of Good Morning America, they revealed that they obtained transcripts from the case and found that the judge was particularly harsh on the defendants. The judge even told one of the defendants that he must “pay a substantial and conspicuous price for such unconscionable conduct.” That defendant was Toby MacFarlane who will be in prison for six months for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. He paid a $450K bribe and lied about his kids background in sports to get them into University of Southern California.

MacFarlane's case is similar to Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli who faced similar allegations. According to Dan Abrams, a legal analyst for Good Morning America, there's a good chance Loughlin will be doing a few years if she doesn't cop a plea. "This was someone who’s accepted responsibility for it, and is still getting six months. So you’ve got to believe if [Loughlin] were to take it to trial, with the additional charge that’s been thrown on her, if she was convicted, she’d be looking at a few years. I wouldn’t be surprised if she got 2 to 3 years if she’s convicted.”

