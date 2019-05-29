You wouldn't think that the wholesome Aunt Becky from Full House would be in the middle of one of the biggest scandals of the year yet here we are. Lori Loughlin, along with her husband Mossimo Giannuli, were among the high profile names listed in the college admissions scandal. The couple was accused of bribing their children's way into USC. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and it appears as if she has no regrets about doing so.



According to People, the charges against Lori Loughlin are taking a toll on her but she still thinks that she has a chance of beating the case. A source close to her said that she's " in a stressful situation" that has become the primary focus of her life.

"She isn’t working, and her whole life focus has changed drastically," the source said. “It consists of waiting around for the next court date and planning her legal defense.”

Loughlin and Giannuli were among the 50 parents who were accused of crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children. The prosecutors claimed Loughlin and Giannuli paid $500K to an admissions counselor to get both of their daughters in. They're facing charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The source revealed that she doesn't regret pleading not guilty and is currently building up a strong defense to fight the case.

"[Lori] still believes she did the right thing by rejecting a guilty plea,” the source said. “Lori in particular has become extremely well-versed in the case,” the insider added. “She’s an active participant in her own defense, feels like she’s got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, she won’t be found guilty."

