Lori Harvey celebrated her 23rd birthday in Jamaica by renting out a gorgeous mansion that was filled with her close friends, family and boyfriend Future. The trip was quite literally a movie (that's arriving soon) and as we expected, the guest list - that included Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Jordyn Woods and more - provided endless content of hot snaps, videos and sweet moments that were enjoyed in the gorgeous tropical land.



Lori is now back home in Los Angeles and as we posted just yesterday she's pleaded not guilty in her hit and run case from October. The model faces up to one year in jail if convicted but all her worries that stem from the case can easily be fixed when looking at photos from her vacation. Lori recently uploaded new images from Jamaica to her Instagram that sees her, Normani, Ryan Destiny, Jordyn Woods and other homies posing fiercely in their bikinis. "Brown Skin Girls 👑" she captioned an image.

Future clearly played a major role in organizing Lori's birthday festivities just days after the couple made their romance official onInstagram. "You really outdid yourself, thank you ❤️@future," Lori wrote at the time.