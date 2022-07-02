Even a high-profile breakup can't slow Lori Harvey down. Following her surprising split from Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, the model has been hitting the town frequently, recently attending a launch party for her gal pal Bella Hadid's mocktail, Kin, and now, stepping out on the red carpet for the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

On Friday, July 1st, the 25-year-old styled a mixed-wash, lightly distressed pair of denim with a cropped jacket in a similar hue, accessorizing with a bright magenta scarf on her head, a small burgundy handbag, and strappy heels in the same colour.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Harvey's only duty for the way wasn't just looking good – she also spoke on a panel at the annual event which draws in plenty of Black stars from around the world as they discuss issues important to their community and celebrate the talent within it.

Photos from her big day out in New Orleans have made it onto her story, showing off the shopping, eating, and exploring she did.

@loriharvey/Instagram Story

After fulfilling her responsibilities, Harvey got to watch some of the entertainers as they took to the stage for the evening, also linking up with Justine Skye while out in the crowd.

It appears that she's remaining booked and busy into the weekend, as tonight (July 2), the Tennessee native will be hosting The Art of Luxury at Metropilan in Los Angeles, where Ne-Yo and Juvenile are set to perform.

The starlet also recently took a quick 12-hour trip to Las Vegas, where she and her friends snapped plenty of IG-worthy photos – check them out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





