Lori Harvey's made some life changes as of late. She broke up with Michael B. Jordan and removed any trace of the actor on her Instagram. Now it seems like she's focusing on her career.

The 25-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey has just signed with IMG Models and WME, according to a report from WWD. Apparently IMG will build Harvey's portfolio in advertising, editorial, and beauty and lifestyle areas. WME, meanwhile, said in a statement that it will help her build her business in "television, digital content, acting, producing and beyond."

Harvey is happy with the new deals. "It’s a dream to work with IMG Models and WME," she said in a conversation with WWD. "I’m so excited for what this next chapter holds and am looking forward to expanding my business ventures across fashion, TV, film and entertainment." IMG and WME are probably pretty excited, too. Harvey's already enormously successful, with 4.6 million Instagram followers and her own skin care brand, Skn by LH.

Harvey's often seen mixing with the elite of the elite at exclusive fashion events. Recently, she was seen rocking a double-denim outfit at Essence Festival. She was also spotted with fellow model and entrepreneur Bella Hadid in a party in West Hollywood, celebrating the launch of Hadid's new mocktail drink "Kin."

It's probably safe to assume that Lori's dad, Steve Harvey, is happy for Lori's career advancements. Harvey recently showed his support for his daughter after her breakup with Michael B. Jordan. "I'm team Lori," he said, though he did note that Jordan is "still a cool guy."

[via]