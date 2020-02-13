Lori Harvey shared some shots of her new home in Los Angeles on Thursday, as she recovers from a terrifying incident in which her Rolls-Royce was nearly stolen in a parking lot. Lori took to Instagram to post some shots of her newly purchased mansion, including a boomerang of a team installing her bed as well as video showing off the pool in her backyard and her incredible view of Los Angeles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It was revealed on Tuesday that the 23-year-old, who has been making headlines for her relationship with Future as well as her recent, widely-documented birthday trip to Jamaica, had become a homeowner. Lori posted a photo on her IG story of a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne sent by her friend along with a handwritten note that read "congrats on your new home!" Lori revealed that this was her "first housewarming gift" since making the purchase.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

This exciting new step in Lori's life comes shortly after she was involved in a terrifying attempted robbery incident. Last week, after the model parked her Rolls-Royce in the garage of an apartment complex, she found herself fending off a burglar who had entered the passenger seat and tried to steal her car. Lori fought him off with her fists, and luckily, she managed to get away from the situation unharmed.