The on and off status of Lori Harvey's relationships has been a topic of interest to many since the 22-year-old was previously dating Trey Songz before breaking things off and was rumored to be dating Diddy. Her unconfirmed fling with the Bad Boys mogul is seemingly no longer a thing and considering Lori's recent hot shares to Instagram, she may not be on the market for much longer.

Lori has been doing a fine job at making sure any of her exes feel foolish for letting her go with a series of hot thirst traps on her Instagram feed. The first image sees Lori sitting pretty in a straw hat with a Chanel one-piece bikini, showing off her "double C's."

Another photo sees Lori seating poolside in a similiar hot bathing suit and caption that reads "100° F."

Nick Cannon was previously asked his opinion on Diddy and Lori coupling up (even if just for a short while) and the Wild 'n Out star said it would be hard if it was his daughter.

"Twenty-two and 49. Aw, man!" Nick said. "I don't have a problem with that, but I would heartbroken if that was my own daughter...To each his own. But I would feel like I failed as a father if I'm sitting across the table with a dude the same age as me that's dating my daughter. I would feel like I failed."