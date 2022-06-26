Earlier this month, it was reported that the illustrious celebrity couple, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan, had called it quits after nearly two years of dating. Sources close to the duo claimed that the two were both "heartbroken," as they "still love each other." Rumor had it that the "Black Panther" actor wanted more out of Lori than she was willing to give-- marriage.

Nonetheless, the two have both taken down their pictures on social media, and while MBJ has been caught looking somber, Lori seems to be moving along fine.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The 25-year-old socialite conducted an interview with E! News in which she detailed how she's been feeling lately-- excluding info from her breakup. "I'm in a really, really good space," she started, "Like, really happy, I'm excited for the summer." Lori continued by reflecting on the fact that for the past few summers, we've been locked inside due to the pandemic.

"I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we're off lockdown. So I feel good," she told the outlet.

Aside from being thrilled to indulge in the warm sun, Lori is also ecstatic about the growth of her skincare line, SKN by LY. "Business is going good. I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I've been working on, so I'm extremely excited to share that with everybody. Just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go," she explained.

