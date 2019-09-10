Diddy and Lori Harvey have been making major headlines for the last few months. It was rumored that they had broken up last month but after they were spotted this weekend in Mexico together, that talk was put to rest. In fact, new rumors started to circulate with several sources claiming to have witnessed Diddy rubbing Lori's belly as they boarded a private jet in Cabo, signalling a possible pregnancy. Harvey certainly does not look pregnant but fans of the alleged couple seemed to take that gesture as a clue of what could be coming. It looks like the model saw those reports because she's making sure to shut everyone up, posting a new photo and clearly proving that there is no bun in the oven.

In her latest photo upload, Harvey's stomach is flat and toned, showing no signs of a baby bump. Not even in the slightest bit. She hammered her point home by updating her story later on, writing, "Green juice every day keeps your skin clear and tummy flat."

There is no arguing that Lori Harvey is one of the most beautiful women in the entertainment industry. Neither she nor Diddy has confirmed their romance but they've been seen enough times together that it's becoming quite obvious. They don't appear to be expecting a baby though.