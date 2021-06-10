After breaking up with Lori Harvey after two years of dating, the “Mask Off” rapper had to hit the booth to rain on his ex's recent media parade with new-beau, actor Michael B. Jordan.

At the end of May, Future threw shade at his ex on a feature on 42 Dugg’s new album Free Dem Boyz: "Magic City, I'm the owner / Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her." The rapper gives the appearance that he has moved on with his new girlfriend rapper Dess Dior but his actions say otherwise. Lori usually stays quiet about her private life and romantic connections to some of the biggest celebrities, but this time she chose to speak her mind and indirectly address her exes’ recent jabs.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever,” Lori said, speaking in an interview with Bustle. “Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going on. I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation. So I think that would probably be what they get from me because I am private, so I like to just give enough.”

Michael B. Jordan has publicly ignored the negativity, only gushing about his relationship with Lori almost any chance he gets. The couple seems to be on the right track by not entertaining the haters with the reaction that they want.

The young celebrity power couple has chosen to stay fairly private, only speaking out about their relationship to certain outlets and occasionally posing together on social media. Lori and MBJ are focused on living their best lives, letting nothing get in their way -- least of all the occasional bitter bar from Future.

