Lori Harvey shared a video of herself looking unreal in a curve-hugging bikini as she gets out of her pool in slow motion. The 23-year-old is enjoying the "LA Winter" to the fullest, basking in the sun and taking dips in the water. After going for a swim in the pool at her new Hollywood Hills mansion, she took the opportunity to flaunt her insane figure, putting the rest of us to shame. Lori posted the clip of herself on her social media channels, putting her snatched body on display.

The video got plenty of positive responses, as Lori's friends and followers and even fellow models reacted in awe. "Naaaa behave!" model Jourdan Dunn commented. Another model, Imaan Hammam also shared her brief thoughts on the clip, writing, "Damn" in the comments. Yet another model, Adut Akech, commented, "It drips different," followed by some heart-eye emojis. Though Lori's boyfriend, Future, has yet to offer his support on the post, he did share a shot of Lori posing poolside on his own account.

"Proud of u," Future wrote on the photo of Lori sprawled across the pool's edge, followed by his now-signature catchphrase. In a since-deleted IG story, Lori revealed that Future actually bought her a dog a whole two years ago, long before the two had been romantically linked (at least publicly). The post caused some controversy, since Lori would have just broken up with her ex-fiancé, Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, around that time.