After seeing how stunning (and in shape) Lori Harvey looked at the 2022 Met Gala, many of her fans were quick to ask the model to drop her workout and diet routine so that they could achieve their aspirations of looking more like her.

While she doesn't usually say a lot on social media, the 25-year-old obliged her followers, hopping on TikTok to break down her personal regimen. "When [Michael B. Jordan] and I got together I gained about 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible," she shared.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"None of my clothes fit, it was just not okay! So, I've been consistently doing pilates for the last year – I've done it for a few years but I've been really consistent the last year – and when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like 5-6x a week, and I think for the first month and a half I did two-a-days."

Harvey told her followers that she also put herself into a calorie deficit, "consuming like 1,200 calories in a day maximum." The starlet didn't follow any specific meal plan, but focused on eating primarily meat and vegetables with minimal carbs.

"I had this sprint interval circuit that I would do, so I would do pilates in the morning, and then I would leave there and directly go to the gym and hop on the treadmill for 30 minutes... or I also like to do a hike, or I would go run the stairs, just some type of cardio – that's how you drop."

Harvey advised viewers that "pilates alone is not gonna make you lose weight, it's just gonna give you long, lean muscles."

Despite the fact that they had just begged for her routine, many chastised the Tennessee native for her fitness schedule, accusing her of being "fatphobic" or having an eating disorder. Luckily, just as many users came to her defence – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

