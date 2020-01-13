Lori Harvey has mostly been making headlines in recent months due to her involvement with rapper, Future. For some time, we were left to speculate whether they were actually dating, as they kept things pretty low profile and were sporadically spotted around one another. Over this past weekend, Harvey gave official confirmation of the dating rumors by sharing a video of Future kissing her on the cheek while they're on vacation for her birthday. However, amid all the Future-related news, one story stood out from the rest. In October, Harvey was arrested for a hit-and-run in Beverly Hills. TMZ has now reported that Harvey is being charged for this incident.

On October 21, Harvey crashed her Mercedes G-Wagon into a Toyota Prius and tried to flee the scene. Photos show that the crash left her car flipped onto its side. Cops found Harvey walking down the street not far from where the accident took place. Witnesses claimed they saw Harvey texting and driving before the crash. Once cops got a hold of her and forced her to deal with the situation, she FaceTimed her father for assistance. She was cited and released on scene after signing an agreement to appear in court for the case.

According to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, she has been charged with two misdemeanors: one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage.